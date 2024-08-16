Michael A. Bieber Sells 750 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WLDN opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
