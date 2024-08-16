Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $97.44

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $101.00. Micron Technology shares last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 5,018,660 shares trading hands.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

