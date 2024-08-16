Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.31 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 135,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 20,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -244.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.03.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

