Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

