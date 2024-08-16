MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.