MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.