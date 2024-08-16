Monica L. Greenberg Sells 34,441 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

