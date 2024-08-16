Monro, Inc. (MNRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Monro Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ MNRO opened at $26.84 on Friday. Monro has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
