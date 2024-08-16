Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $32.45

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $34.00. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 17,488 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.