Morgan Stanley Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $52.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,351 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.