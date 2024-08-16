Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,257 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total value of $1,631,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,599,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $313.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $297.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

