Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 67,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $4,071,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

