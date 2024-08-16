Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

