Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MUR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 518,904 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $16,349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,400,000 after acquiring an additional 262,256 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

