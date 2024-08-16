Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $870.21

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.21 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.24). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.17), with a volume of 194,834 shares traded.
Murray Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £938.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 853.31.
Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,694.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.