Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $870.21

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.21 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.24). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.17), with a volume of 194,834 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £938.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 853.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,694.44%.

In related news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £15,898.70 ($20,299.67). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

