MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $99.18

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.18, but opened at $102.21. MYR Group shares last traded at $100.26, with a volume of 12,440 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 578.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after acquiring an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.