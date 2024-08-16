N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 5.5%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 111,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,061,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

