Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares.

Nanotech Security Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

