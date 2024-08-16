NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.60. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 17,533 shares trading hands.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 112.35%.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.