National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

CXB stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $71,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

