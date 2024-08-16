National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.44.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

