National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Valerie D. Kramer Sells 725 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

National Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NBHC opened at $40.57 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 12,407.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after buying an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 154.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

