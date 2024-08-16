National Bankshares Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$34.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

TSE EFN opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

