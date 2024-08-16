Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. 7,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 28,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0773 dividend. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.