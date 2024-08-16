Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.