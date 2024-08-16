Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.47. Navient shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 66,271 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Navient Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Navient by 250.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.