Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

