nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.63. nCino shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 90,804 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

nCino Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,841,870 shares of company stock worth $185,694,171 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after buying an additional 635,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,529 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

