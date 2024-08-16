Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

