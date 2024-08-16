Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.66. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,252 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.