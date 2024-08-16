Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 14,100 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NBIX stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

