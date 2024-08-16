Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Ingrid Delaet Sells 7,143 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $376,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

