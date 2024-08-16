NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 277.71% and a negative net margin of 343.55%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NMTC opened at $0.73 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

