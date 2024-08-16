NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 277.71% and a negative net margin of 343.55%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NMTC opened at $0.73 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroOne Medical Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.