NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. NeuroPace has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

