Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.