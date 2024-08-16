Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 984 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

