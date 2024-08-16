NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Announces Earnings Results

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.

NextPlat Stock Performance

NXPL opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Get NextPlat alerts:

About NextPlat

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.