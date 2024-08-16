NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.600-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 0.9 %

NICE opened at $176.00 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

