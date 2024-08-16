NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

