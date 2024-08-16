NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.0 million-$686.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.
NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.64.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
