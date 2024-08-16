NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to Buy at Williams Trading

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Williams Trading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

