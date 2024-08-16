Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock valued at $192,917. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

