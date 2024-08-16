Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Northland Power Stock Down 1.8 %
TSE NPI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$26.19.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3467279 earnings per share for the current year.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
