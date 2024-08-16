Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $19.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 6,130 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

