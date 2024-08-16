NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

