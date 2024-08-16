Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.