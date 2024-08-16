Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Posts Earnings Results

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVFY stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

