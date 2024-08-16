NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532,452.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.