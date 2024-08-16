Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Up 11.4%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.62 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.62 ($0.67). Approximately 253,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 115,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.60).

Novacyt Trading Up 17.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market cap of £54.67 million, a PE ratio of -169.23 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.37.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

