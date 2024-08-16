Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $113.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.