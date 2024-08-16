NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.